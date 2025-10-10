Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
A Few Clouds 45°

SHARE

NY Man Sexually Abused 13-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times, Police Say

An Orange County man has been arrested following an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, police announced. 

New York State Police

New York State Police

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Israel D. Torres Jr. of Middletown, age 47, was arrested after a State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation probe that began in August 2025, New York State Police said on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Torres Jr. is accused of subjecting a 13-year-old girl to unlawful sexual contact on multiple occasions, police said. 

He was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Torres Jr. was arraigned in Orange County Court’s Central Arraignment Part and initially remanded to the Orange County Jail, police said. 

He was later released after posting bail and is scheduled to reappear in Woodbury Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. 

State Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE