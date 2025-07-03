NY Man Disappears On Couple's Trip To Turks And Caicos: Cops, Report

Brian Tarrence, who recently moved from Monroe, NY to Manhattan, was last seen on June 25, after leaving his accommodations at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, according to island police and Fox.

“They seemed to be having a normal couple days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road,” the Tarrence family’s private investigator, Carl DeFazio, told Fox News Digital.

"We have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since."

U.S. citizen born in Georgia, Tarrence is described by police as having brown eyes, a medium build, and a Caucasian complexion. His height is unknown.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by dialing 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or by submitting a tip online at www.crimestoppers.tc.

