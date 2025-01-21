NY Man Dies Days After Violent PIP Crash

Michael E. Donoghue, of Nanuet, NY, was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries sustained in the crash near milepost 0.9 in Englewood Cliffs Thursday, Jan. 16, according to Jeff Angermeyer, Deputy Chief of Detectives of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Donoghue remained hospitalized in critical condition since the crash, and was ultimately pronounced dead Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, Angermeyer said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

