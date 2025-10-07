Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

NY Man Convicted Of Raping Victim, Stopping Them From Leaving: DA

A 24-year-old man will face prison time after raping a victim in Orange County, prosecutors announced. 

Ernst Gilles of New Windsor, 24. 

 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office
Ben Crnic
Following a jury trial, Ernst Gilles of New Windsor was found guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 7, of third-degree rape and second-degree unlawful imprisonment in Orange County Court, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said. 

Prosecutors said the attack happened in Newburgh on July 22, 2024, when Gilles had sexual intercourse with another person without their consent and then prevented the victim from leaving the location. The incident was promptly reported to Newburgh Police, who investigated and arrested Gilles.  

After the jury’s verdict, Gilles was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2026.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler praised the verdict and the survivor’s courage in coming forward.

“The guilty verdict announced today affirms how the truth of a brave survivor cannot be silenced,” Hoovler said, adding, "I commend the hard work of the police and prosecutors assigned to this case whose unwavering efforts support victims of sexual crimes every single day." 

