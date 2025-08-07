NY Man Collected Over $42K In Worker's Comp Checks Issued To Dead Mother

Port Jervis resident Randi L. Magpie pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 31, to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of petit larceny, the New York State Offices of the Inspector General announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The fraudulent scheme began after Magpie’s mother, Linda Chaney, passed away on April 1, 2022. At the time of her death, she had been receiving weekly workers’ compensation wage replacement payments of $487.35 through NJM Insurance Company due to a workplace injury sustained in 2012.

Unaware of her death, NJM continued to issue checks, sending 43 in total between April 18, 2022, and December 19, 2023. According to investigators, all of the checks—totaling $42,399.45—were deposited into Magpie’s personal bank account. Each bore a forged signature, and 41 also included Magpie’s own signature.

When NJM began trying to confirm Chaney’s eligibility in the summer of 2023, Magpie falsely claimed his mother was merely “out of town” and redirected the checks to his own address in Port Jervis, investigators said. The scheme unraveled when NJM obtained a copy of Chaney’s death certificate in December and reported the fraud.

Magpie was arrested in February following a multi-agency investigation led by the Inspector General’s Office. Under the terms of his plea, he will serve one year of probation and repay the full $42,000. If he successfully completes probation and restitution, he will be permitted to withdraw the felony plea and be sentenced on the misdemeanor instead.

"This case represents a deliberate and calculated effort to exploit the workers’ compensation system for personal gain," said New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang.

