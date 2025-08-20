NY Man Bankrolled Failed Murder-For-Hire Ambush, DA Says

Gilbert Maxi, 33, of Monticello, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Prosecutors allege that Maxi solicited and paid another person to carry out the May 20, 2023 shooting on South Main Street in Liberty.

The targeted victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived thanks to the response of Liberty police officers and Empress EMS.

Maxi was arrested Thursday, Aug. 14, following a two-year investigation by the Village of Liberty Police Department and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

“This was not just a crime against one victim – this was a deliberate and calculated attack on the rule of law itself,” said District Attorney Brian Conaty. “When someone believes they can buy and sell human life, they are a danger to every law-abiding citizen.”

Maxi was remanded to Sullivan County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

