Ny-linked Abandoned Property Becomes Dumping Ground, Ignites Fifth Blaze In PA (Watch)

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:48 a.m. to 599 Lofty Road, Delano Township (Schuylkill County) where they found multiple trash piles burning and flames spreading into the brush. Ryan Township crews responded with an engine, UTV, heavy brush truck, and tanker, backed by mutual aid from Districts 6, 25, 48, and 49.

Six lines were placed in service to control the spread, and a fill site was established by Company 48, officials said.

You can watch a video of the blaze in the player in the Facebook post below:

The property is listed under Advanced Consulting Inc., with business addresses in Port Carbon, PA, and New York. County records show the company has a history of tax issues in Pottsville and open legal cases in Carbon County.

Locals have called the site a dumping ground, where truckloads of garbage are routinely ditched to avoid transfer fees. The lot has also become a hotspot for late-night gatherings with loud music, according to fire officials.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious vehicles hauling trash in the area.

