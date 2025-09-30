Birthday Party Fire Claims 5th Victim: NY Infant, EMT’s Daughter, Teen, Grandma Dead In PA

The Lebanon County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as:

Amarri Morris Rodriguez, 1, of Brooklyn, NY.

Veyda Pereyra, 4, of Lebanon.

Jaeden Nunez, 17, of Lebanon.

Josefina Estevez, 73, of Lebanon.

Tailing “Tati” Nunez, 23, of Lebanon.

Ten people were inside the home on the 800 block of Church Street when flames erupted around 8:40 a.m., Mayor Sherry Capello said. Several had gathered for a birthday party.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes to find both floors fully engulfed and people trapped inside. Crews rescued three victims, but as conditions deteriorated, they were forced out before re-entering to recover two more. Five ultimately died, one remains in critical condition, another is stable, and four others escaped with minor injuries.

The blaze has been ruled accidental, sparked by an electrical outlet in the first-floor living room. Bob Dowd, director of Lebanon County Emergency Services, said the fire was so intense that detectors on the first and second floors melted.

Among the victims was 4-year-old Veyda Pereyra, the daughter of EMT Azelyn Arenas, who responded to the fire while on duty. “There are no words to capture the pain of losing a child, and no words to describe the heartbreak of being an emergency responder faced with your own child as a victim,” First Aid & Safety Patrol said in a statement.

Multiple fundraisers have been launched to support the grieving families. A GoFundMe in Veyda’s memory has raised more than $42,000, with her mother writing: “She is the light in every room, our baby, our only child, and we’ll forever miss her.”

Capello praised the Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon City Police, and the mutual aid companies that responded, calling them “a courageous and dedicated community of first responders.”

The nonprofit Bag of Hope is collecting clothing and other essentials for the family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.