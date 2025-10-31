NY Gang Member, 28, Faces Jail After Being Caught With Submachine Gun Variant: DA

Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

A Westchester County man identified as a member of a violent street gang has been convicted on several felony weapons charges following a search that uncovered multiple loaded firearms and high-capacity magazines, prosecutors announced.

Mount Vernon Police Department. 

 Photo Credit: City of Mount Vernon
Ben Crnic
Mount Vernon resident Malachi Beccan, a known member of the Makk Balla Family, a subset of the Bloods street gang, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace said on Friday, Oct. 31.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 23, 2025, investigators from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at Beccan’s residence in Mount Vernon after a criminal investigation. The operation was carried out with assistance from the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Mount Vernon Police Department.  

During the search, investigators recovered two loaded 9mm pistols and five high-capacity magazines, including a stolen Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol and a SWD M-11 9mm pistol — a semi-automatic variant of the MAC-11 submachine gun designed in the 1970s.

Officials said they also found additional evidence linking Beccan to the weapons.

Beccan is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5 in Westchester County Court. 

