NY Firefighter, Actor Remembered As ‘Selfless, Kind’ After Fatal Crash At 27

Mason Kraese, of Huntington Station, died Saturday night, Aug. 30, when the ATV he was riding crashed into a tree in the town of Summit in Schoharie County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kraese, a proud member of the Huntington Manor Fire Department and the Steamfitters Local Union #638, came from a family with a long tradition of fire service.

His father, Phil, shared on Facebook that Mason had “answered his last alarm” and asked the community to keep the family in their prayers.

“He was taken from us in an accident while enjoying Labor Day weekend with fellow firefighters,” Phil wrote. “He loved racing and was a proud member of the East Farmingdale Hares. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.”

Beyond his work in the firehouse, Kraese also pursued a passion for film and television, working as a background actor and stand-in on various productions.

Friends said he brought the same dedication to the screen that he did to serving others in his community.

Berg called him “the best friend and brother a man could ask for," in a Facebook tribute. “A selfless and kind man who’d drop everything to help someone in need,” Berg wrote.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by family friend Ami Coyle of Huntington Station aims to help Mason’s parents cover funeral expenses and unexpected costs

“Mason was the epitome of the American Dream,” Coyle wrote. “He was a blessing to everyone who knew him, and his memory will live on in the countless lives he touched.”

Funeral arrangements for Kraese had not been publicized as of Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

