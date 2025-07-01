NY Father Dies Suddenly At 52: 'He Was Active, Strong, Never Missed Day's Work'

Lush Lumaj, a devoted father of two from Mount Pleasant, died on Sunday, June 29, after suffering an unexpected and fatal heart attack, according to a GoFundMe launched by his niece, Julie (Xhuljana) Bacaj.

"Lush’s passing was completely unexpected. He was active, strong, and never missed a day’s work," Bacaj wrote.

Born in Vermosh, Albania, Lumaj was remembered as a hardworking man who embodied faith and family. He and his wife, Vasilika, had been building a life together in the United States, raising two children: Fjorentina, 15, and Markeljan, 12.

"He worked hard and saved enough to purchase a home, giving his family stability," the GoFundMe reads, continuing, "He cared for his parents, supporting them financially, emotionally, and they lived with him."

Lumaj’s elderly mother, now living in the home, is grieving the loss of her only son. His father died two years ago.

Described as the cherished centerpiece of the Lumaj family, Lush was the only brother among four sisters and beloved by his many nieces and nephews, who affectionately called him “Daja Lush,” the fun-loving uncle who could fix anything.

The fundraiser is helping the family cover funeral and burial costs, household bills, and immediate expenses for his children.

"All funds will be transferred directly to his wife, Vasilika Lumaj, who is being added as the beneficiary," organizers said.

As of Tuesday, July 1, the fundraiser had raised $44,794 of its $80,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can click here to do so.

A viewing for Lumaj is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Farenga Bros Funeral Home at 920 Allerton Ave. in the Bronx.

A funeral mass will then follow on Thursday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Shkodra Church in Hartsdale.

