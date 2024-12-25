NY Eatery's No.1 In Yelp's Rankings Of Best New Restaurants

"For this list, the data team analyzed business rating and review volume for restaurants opened in the last 18 months," Yelp said.

NY Well-Represented

Leading the pack is Mēdüzā Mediterrania, located in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

This top-ranked eatery specializes in “Mezze” dishes, which are typically served as appetizers or light meals in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and Balkan cuisines.

The menu is crafted for sharing and features a delightful variety of flavors and textures, including hummus, baba ghanoush, dolmas, tabbouleh, and marinated olives.

Ranking at No. 19 is Sartiano’s, in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

This restaurant puts a modern spin on traditional Italian cuisine, offering handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and a curated wine selection. Its stylish atmosphere and dedication to authentic flavors have made it a local favorite.

Virginia’s Culinary Gem

In Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood, Carbonara is ranked No. 21.

Under the leadership of Chef Mike Cordero, who brings 45 years of experience, this restaurant honors authentic Italian cuisine with dishes like Clams Oreganata, Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana, Gnocchi della Mamma, and Shrimp Scampi, all made from high-quality ingredients and infused with nostalgia.

A Taste of Japan in DC

Just a short distance away in Washington, DC, Love, Makoto stands out as a Japanese culinary destination.

Founded by Chef Makoto Okuwa in 2023, this restaurant offers a unique dining experience with options like yakiniku, where diners grill selections of Japanese A5 Wagyu and American-raised beef at smokeless tabletop grills.

The menu also features curated beef sets accompanied by various side dishes.

Explore More

Click here to view the complete Yelp rankings.

