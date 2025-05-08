NY Dad Whose Toddler Son OD'd On Fentanyl, Heroin Sentenced To Prison: 'Should Be Wake-up Call'

Long Island resident Wilkens Adonis, 39, of Holbrook, was sentenced to between five and 15 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 7. It followed his guilty plea to manslaughter in the death of his 14-month-old son, Joseph.

Suffolk County Police responded to Adonis’ residence on the morning of Jan. 3, 2024, for an unresponsive child. They found the boy unconscious in a bedroom shared by Adonis and the boy’s mother, Daryllee Leibrook.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died from acute mixed drug intoxication with a mixture of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug has led to a growing number of overdose deaths across the country, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

A search of the couple’s home by Suffolk County Police narcotics detectives revealed a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, along with cocaine, alprazolam, and methadone. They also uncovered drug packaging materials, digital scales, a loaded shotgun, and an electronic stun gun, all of which were easily accessible to the couple's children, prosecutors said.

“The death of 14-month-old Joseph Adonis was as preventable as it was tragic,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “Fentanyl should not be in houses where children reside. This should be a wake-up call to our state lawmakers. They need to make common sense changes to our laws to protect children.”

