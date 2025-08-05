NY Dad, 3 Kids Died In Fire — A Decade Later, Man Accused Of Setting It Is Charged, DOJ Says

Edward Leon, 53, of Fultonville, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on a charge of malicious use of fire to destroy property resulting in death, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Albany.

The fire broke out on May 2, 2013, at a Schenectady rental home on Hulett Street. It killed David Terry and three of his children: Michael Terry, Layah Terry, and Donovan Duell. A fourth child, Sa’fyre Terry, survived but suffered severe burns and life-altering injuries.

Leon, who was previously dismissed as a suspect early in the investigation, now stands accused of deliberately setting the fire that destroyed the home.

Investigators believe he was upset that Terry planned to marry Leon's ex-girlfriend, according to 2016 court documents cited by ABC News. He had reportedly sent Terry threatening text messages including "you're not going to make it to your wedding day," and "you're a dead man walking."

The charge carries a minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Leon was arraigned Thursday, July 31, in Albany federal court and remains in custody. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Leon was already serving a 10-year federal sentence for lying to a grand jury about his whereabouts on the night of the fire, WRGB reports. Prosecutors said he also gave false testimony about sending text messages during that time.

Sa’fyre Terry’s mother, Jennica Duell, also served prison time after admitting she lied under oath about what happened the night of the fire, according to WRGB. Two other people were convicted for perjury related to the case.

Sa’fyre, who was five years old at the time, lost her right hand and left foot as a result of her injuries. Her story later gained national attention as she recovered from her burns and became a symbol of resilience.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the ATF Albany Field Office at 518-431-4182. The investigation remains ongoing.

