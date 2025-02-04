NY Cops Teaming Up With ICE For Mass Deportations Of Undocumented Immigrants

Poll Should local police partner with ICE to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should local police partner with ICE to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants? Yes 59%

On Long Island, ten members of the Nassau County Police Department will be embedded with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to carry out targeted immigration enforcement, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The enforcement efforts will target undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes in Nassau County.

“I want to stress that this program is about illegal migrants who have committed crimes. This isn’t about raids,” Blakeman said at a press conference in Mineola on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4.

“This is targeted enforcement of our laws based here in the state of New York, people who have committed crimes here and have violated federal laws by being in the United States illegally.”

Those arrested will be detained in Nassau County jail for up to 72 hours and then handed over to ICE, which will find a permanent facility or deport them, Blakeman said.

“If we make an arrest and I’m going to let someone out on an appearance ticket because of no bail at my station house, I will be notifying ICE that that individual is here undocumented and they will be able to come and pick that individual up," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Under an agreement with the Trump administration, Nassau County will receive federal funding for assisting with the enforcement efforts.

