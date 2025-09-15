NY Cop, Two Others Admit Running Suffolk Prostitution Ring

George Trimigliozzi, 56, of Islip, pleaded guilty to corruption, promoting prostitution, and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Sept. 15. Trimigliozzi is a veteran Suffolk County police officer.

Frank Saggio, 61, of West Islip; and Dana Ciardullo, 33, of North Bellmore also admitted their roles in a prostitution enterprise that operated out of locations in Holbrook and West Babylon between 2019 and 2024.

Prosecutors laid out how Saggio led the scheme, managing three brothels at a building on Sunrise Highway in Holbrook — the American Girls Spa, Spa, and Reiki for Healing — as well as a West Babylon location known as the “Tunnel of Love.”

Saggio required sex workers to pay thousands of dollars in monthly “house fees,” ranging from $6,000 to $12,000, according to prosecutors.

Trimigliozzi, an 18-year Suffolk police veteran, admitted to co-managing the Holbrook site while on duty. In one instance, he sped nearly 90 mph in his patrol car to respond to a robbery at the brothel, abandoning his official post.

He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to unlawfully imprisoning a woman in his personal vehicle.

Ciardullo, Saggio’s girlfriend, managed the West Babylon location. She pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and faces six months in jail and five years of probation.

Saggio pleaded guilty to enterprise corruption and agreed to forfeit nearly $1.9 million. He faces two to six years in prison.

Trimigliozzi pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, official misconduct, and unlawful imprisonment. He faces two years in jail, plus 30 days to run concurrently, and remains suspended without pay.

All three are scheduled for sentencing in November or December.

A fourth defendant, Steven Arey, a longtime Islip teacher and coach, is also accused in the case, as Daily Voice reported. His charges remain pending.

“These guilty pleas represent accountability for those who violated the public’s trust and engaged in organized criminal activity,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“While it is always disappointing when public servants betray their oaths, these resolutions demonstrate that my office will ensure serious consequences for corrupt actions.”

