NY Child Predator Used Parents' Friendship To Gain Trust Before Sexually Abusing Kids

Denzell Ritzie pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and related charges in Albany County Court on Friday, Aug. 1.

Ritzie admitted to sexually abusing three children whose parents he had occasionally lived with for more than a year, from August 2022 to March 2024, according to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office.

One of the victims was 9 years old at the time and two older victims were 13.

Prosecutors painted a picture of a man who relied on his relationships with victims’ parents in order to have unsupervised and unrestricted access to the children to commit his crimes.

“Mr. Ritzie used his position of trust with the victims and their families to subject the children to sexualized touching and fondling through the clothing of the victims,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Schenectady Police were assisted by the county’s Child Advocacy Center, which provided therapy and trauma-focused support to child victims of physical and sexual abuse.

In court Friday, Ritzie pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He’s expected to be sentenced in September to an aggregate term of nine years behind bars followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

A Schenectady County judge also issued orders of protection for each of the victims. Ritzie will have to register as a sex offender.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.