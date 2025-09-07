NY Block Party Ends In Multiple Hospitalizations, Chaos (Developing)

Police were called to Frank Street, off Joyce Way, in the Meadowbrook Estates development of New Windsor shortly after 12 a.m., Lieb said. The area is a community of large new homes.

When officers arrived, they found debris scattered along the road, folded tents and tables in the street, and a white pickup truck parked on the side. Neighbors were seen hugging in tears as police collected evidence and took photographs.

Witnesses told Rockland Video Productions that a large block party had been held Saturday evening and as the party ended, an accident occurred that left at least three people — possibly juveniles — seriously injured.

Multiple helicopters were called to land at nearby Cornwall High School but were canceled due to rainy overnight weather. The victims were instead transported by ambulance to Saint Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. Their conditions were not immediately available Sunday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by the Town of New Windsor Police Department, who had not yet publicly released a statement as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.