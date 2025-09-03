Ny-based Company Issues Ice Cream Recall

In a notice posted Tuesday, Sept. 2, the FDA said Ice Cream Factory of Mount Vernon, NY recalled specific Vanilla G.Nutt ice cream due to undeclared almond. People with almond allergies or severe tree-nut sensitivities could face a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the product.

The recall covers 40 pints, 8 quarts, and 3 half gallons. Shipments went to Golden Krust retail stores in Mount Vernon and White Plains and to Farm Country Supermarket in Queens. Packages include plastic pints and half gallons and white paper-coated quarts. Labels list these UPCs: pint 8 56781 00361 3, quart 8 56781 00362 0, half gallon 8 56781 00363 7. The expiration date reads March 2027 on the back label.

No illnesses have been reported. The company said an undeclared allergen was discovered and traced to a temporary breakdown in production and packaging processes.

What to do: Do not eat Vanilla G.Nutt purchased at the listed locations. Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or another flavor. Questions: call Rudy Guerrino at (914) 441-9598, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The FDA published the notice Tuesday, Sept. 2, following a company announcement dated Friday, Aug. 29.

