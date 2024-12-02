NY 17-Year-Old Who Died During Hockey Game Was 'Beacon Of Sportsmanship, Leadership'

Connor Kasin, age 17, lost consciousness at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, during an intermission at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center on Stewart Avenue in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

Kasin, a senior defenseman at Massapequa High School, was given CPR by bystanders and, later, Nassau County Police medics. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

An official cause of death had not been publicized as of Monday, Dec. 2.

“Connor left us too soon, doing what he loved most, on the ice playing hockey surrounded by his teammates,” relatives wrote on his obituary.

A native of Massapequa, Kasin fell in love with hockey from the moment he was old enough to hold a stick, his memorial said. More recently, he was a member of the Long Island Sharks 18-and-under team.

“Connor started skating almost from the time he was able to walk, progressing from Town of Oyster Bay youth hockey to play travel league hockey,” reads his obituary. “But the jersey he prized wearing the most was that of his high school team, the Massapequa Chiefs.”

A third generation family of Chiefs, Kasin earned a spot on the varsity team as a sophomore and was looking forward to his senior season.

“On the ice he was known for his determination, boundless energy and fierce defending, but even more so as a beacon of sportsmanship and leadership,” reads his memorial. “A lifelong NY Islander fan, his love for the sport was only rivaled by his love for, and from, the people in his life.”

Off the ice, loved ones remembered Kasin as “a kind and caring young man” who cherished spending time with his family.

“He was at the center of so many hearts, a role model to his siblings, a joy to his parents and grandparents, and a treasure to his aunts, uncles and cousins,” reads his memorial.

“As we mourn the loss of our beloved Connor, we take solace knowing that he will forever skate in our hearts, his passion living in every life he touched.”

Kasin is survived by his parents Mary and Craig, brothers Christian and Cole, and his grandparents, as well as numerous classmates, teammates, and coaches “who loved him dearly,” his obituary said.

Funeral services are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. William the Abbot Roman Catholic Church in Seaford. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.