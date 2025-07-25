Cops Seek True ID Of Fake Nurse Who Used 20 Names, Stole Meds In Multiple States (Update)

The woman has been charged under the name Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, but Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 25, that they are now seeking the public’s help in positively identifying her true legal name. Investigators have uncovered additional false identities since her April 2025 arrest, prompting police to release recent images of her and ask former colleagues and employers to come forward if they recognize her.

Faked Her Way Into Nursing Roles During COVID Shortage

The suspect used a web of stolen identities, forged documents, and fake nursing licenses to get hired as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, and even a registered nurse supervisor, police explained. She allegedly posed as a medical professional at nursing and rehab facilities across Pennsylvania and possibly beyond — all without holding a valid license in any state.

She capitalized on the post-COVID nursing shortage to land jobs through staffing agencies, and at times deployed herself to facilities by creating a fake LLC, according to authorities. In many cases, she remained employed only briefly before being dismissed for misconduct or suspicious behavior.

Pulled Over On I-79, Found With Stolen Meds And IDs

The case began on Interstate 79 in Washington County in April, when state troopers pulled over a Mercedes-Benz during a routine patrol. The driver reportedly gave three different names, one of which was linked to active warrants in Georgia, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Indiana.

Investigators say a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up multiple stolen prescription drugs, forged documents, medical records, patient logs, and IDs belonging to other people. Fingerprinting revealed the name Shannon Nicole Robinson, but police booked her as Shannon Nicole Womack. Now, even that identity is in question.

Worked Briefly At Facilities Across Pennsylvania

Investigators have confirmed that the suspect worked at several Pennsylvania care facilities, often through short-term assignments. In most cases, she was terminated within weeks. Among the places she allegedly worked:

Eldercrest Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Allegheny County): Fired for misconduct.

Harmar Village Care Center (Allegheny County): Fired after allegedly stealing oxycodone.

Corner View Nursing & Rehab (Allegheny County): Fired; patients' prescriptions found in her car.

St. Mary’s Home of Erie (Erie County): Prescription drugs belonging to residents found in her car.

Greenery Center for Rehab & Nursing (Washington County): Evidence recovered from her car.

Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare (Washington County): Oxycodone missing from cart she managed.

Oak Hill Healthcare & Rehab (Westmoreland County): Fired for misconduct.

Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation (Beaver County): Fired for misconduct.

Sayre HealthCare Center (Bradford County): Fired for poor performance.

Investigators say Womack’s pattern was consistent: she would obtain short-term positions through false paperwork, remain just long enough to access medication carts or patient data, and then leave under suspicious or documented misconduct.

In several of these cases, police say she stole oxycodone or other prescription medications. At Southmont, officials reported multiple missing packs of oxycodone from a cart she was responsible for. At St. Mary’s Home of Erie, prescription bottles belonging to current residents were allegedly found in her vehicle.

Used Real Nurses’ Identities From Other States

The woman used licensing information and credentials belonging to at least four real nurses from southern states to gain employment. She is also listed on Georgia’s “Nursing Impostor Alerts” site, according to the police. The fraudulent activity is believed to have started around 2020 and may span multiple states along the East Coast.

She currently faces the following charges:

Corrupt Organizations

Endangering the Welfare of Care-Dependent Persons

Identity Theft

Forgery

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Unlawful Use of a Computer

And other related offenses

Police Release New Images, Ask Public To Help ID Her

On July 25, Pennsylvania State Police issued an updated appeal to the public, noting that they still cannot confirm the woman’s true identity due to a growing number of aliases. They are asking health care providers, patients, and the public to help by reviewing recently released images of the suspect and checking internal records.

If you recognize her appearance, or if any of the following names appear in employment records, you are urged to contact PSP Washington at 724-223-5200:

Shannon Nicole Parham

Shannon Nicole Abiola

Shannon Nicole Armstrong

Shannon Abiola-Parham

Shannon Nicole Grimes

Shannon Nicole Womack

Shannon Nicole Lawson

Shannon Nicole Lethco

Shannon Nicole Robinson

Shannon Lee Lawson

(Additional aliases are under review as the investigation unfolds.)

More states may be involved, and investigators are working with the Department of Health, Department of State, and multiple district attorneys across the country to determine the full scope of her activity.

Criminal charges are allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

“The nurses provide a very important function with regard to health care,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said, “and these individuals weren’t getting the level of care they needed — or the medication they were prescribed — because this individual was taking it.”

The Pennsylvania State Police say this scheme may have started in 2020 and could involve additional states and victims. The Department of Health, Department of State, and multiple DAs are assisting with the case.

