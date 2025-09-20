Nurse Fired Over 'Baby Swap-Gate' At NJ Hospital, Lawsuit Says

The alleged incident happened on July 5 when "two babies had been swapped, placed in the incorrect rooms, and breastfed by the incorrect mothers” before nurse Joyce Fisher even started her 7 a.m. shift at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, according ot the complaint filed Aug. 27 in Camden County Superior Court.

Fisher said she arrived for her morning shift around 7 a.m. and received report from the overnight nurse, who said she had returned infants from the nursery to the wrong rooms, according to the complaint. Before Fisher began her rounds, the mother in Room 444 had already breastfed the wrong infant for about 45 minutes, the complaint says. When Fisher walked into Room 447 to introduce herself, that mother was in the middle of breastfeeding the wrong baby, the suit reads.

Fisher said she quickly noticed the error. The mother in Room 444 pointed out that “she was holding the wrong baby” after checking the ID bracelet, court filings say. Fisher immediately took the baby to the nursery, confirmed the swap, and alerted hospital supervisors and a pediatrician. The hospital then initiated its breast milk mismanagement protocol, which included testing for infectious diseases, the suit reads.

Despite being shaken, Fisher stayed to care for the families, the lawsuit says. According to the complaint, parents hugged her, thanked her, and asked that she remain their nurse, court papers say. One family "explicitly requested to have Plaintiff as their nurse, confirming that Plaintiff was not at fault for the mistake," the lawsuit says.

Termination Days Later

On July 7, Fisher was informed she was being suspended while the hospital investigated, the suit says. By July 10, she was fired for allegedly failing to check infant ID bracelets at shift change, court papers say.

Fisher says this was retaliation, with the complaint stating: “Defendants did the unthinkable – they swiftly retaliated against Plaintiff by suspending her and immediately terminating her employment."

Another nurse, identified as Nurse A, admitted fault, the suit reads. “Nurse A admitted to Plaintiff that the accidental infant swapping was her fault entirely,” the lawsuit says. Text messages included in the filing show the nurse apologizing and telling Fisher, "You weren’t even there when the accidental swapping occurred."

The lawsuit accuses Virtua of retaliation under New Jersey’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act. It says the hospital also reported Fisher to the state nursing board for alleged misconduct, jeopardizing her license and blocking her from unemployment benefits.

Fisher, who worked as a registered nurse since 2009 and was recognized with multiple awards for excellence, is seeking damages, back pay, and reinstatement.

Daily Voice has reached out to Virtua Health for comment. The health network's chief clinical officer, Dr. Jennifer Khelil, released the following statement to NJ Advance Media:

"We are deeply committed to fostering a fair and just culture where every colleague is empowered and encouraged to speak up about safety concerns without fear of retaliation. Reporting incidents that may impact the safety of our patients or colleagues is both supported and expected as part of our shared responsibility to uphold the highest standards of care."

