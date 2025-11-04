Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Fair 55°

SHARE

Nude Man Arrested On Bike Path In Hudson Valley, Sheriff Says

A man was arrested after deputies allegedly found him naked along the Putnam County Trailway late at night, authorities said. 

The incident happened on the Putnam County Trailway behind the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The incident happened on the Putnam County Trailway behind the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, the Sheriff's Office said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, when members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office were conducting nighttime patrols on the bike path in Carmel behind the Putnam Plaza shopping area, the Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 4. 

Deputies said they spotted a man, later identified as Dennis O. Cantoral Lopez, fully nude on the trail. He was taken into custody without incident.  

Cantoral Lopez was charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was later released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Carmel Town Court at a later date. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE