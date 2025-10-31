Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Partly Cloudy 52°

SHARE

Not Cool: Mini Mart Brothers Steal Deli Fridge From Shuttered Hudson Valley Sub Shop: Police

Two Ulster County brothers allegedly broke into a closed Kingston sub shop and stole a deli fridge to stock their own mini mart, police said.

Younis (left) and Amgad Saif.&nbsp;

Younis (left) and Amgad Saif. 

 Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Kingston Police began investigating the burglary on Friday, Oct. 17, after learning that the theft had occurred several weeks earlier at the former Paulie Boy Hero Shop in Kingston Plaza, located off Schwenk Drive.

Investigators determined Amgad Saif, 29, and his brother Younis Saif, 26, both of Lake Katrine, broke into the closed business and removed a deli cooler, valued at over $1,000, police said.

They allegedly then transported it to their own store, First Capital Mart, on Murray Road, about four miles away.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, police executed a search warrant at First Capital Mart, where they found both brothers and recovered the stolen cooler, police said.

Amgad and Younis were arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property. They were arraigned in Kingston City Court and released on their own recognizance.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE