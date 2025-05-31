Northern Lights Will Dance Across Half Of US: Here's When To Catch Them

Forecasters say more than half of the United States may witness the Aurora Borealis on Monday, June 2, thanks to a powerful solar eruption known as a coronal mass ejection.

Satellites detected the massive solar flare on Friday, launching a colossal cloud of charged particles toward Earth, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. The event is expected to trigger a strong geomagnetic storm, which will likely give the Northern half of the US a rare show.

The aurora is usually reserved for skies near the North and South Poles, but solar eruptions like this can energize more of Earth’s magnetic field.

While experts say this display likely won’t match last year’s historic solar storm, which lit up skies as far as the South Pacific, it is expected to be the most powerful since then.

Skywatchers in states as far south as Alabama could still catch a glimpse if the storm is strong enough, Space.com reported.

The exact timing and scope of the flare’s impact will depend on multiple factors. For real-time updates and viewing tips, websites like SpaceWeather.com offer tracking tools for eager stargazers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.