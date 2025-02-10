No Jackpot, No Problem: $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Deli

The New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning ticket for the Saturday, Feb. 8 Powerball drawing was sold at Discount Deli Mart & Smoke Shop on Route 300 in Newburgh.

While the ticket-holder didn’t snag the full jackpot, they’re still walking away with a nice consolation prize all things considered.

The winning numbers were drawn from a field of one to 69, with the elusive red Power Ball coming from a separate field of one to 26. To claim the top prize, players must match all five numbers plus the Power Ball. While this ticket missed the full sweep, matching enough numbers for $50,000 is still nothing to scoff at.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. So if you bought a ticket at the Newburgh deli, it’s time to double-check those numbers!

