‘No Empty Chair’: NY Launches Weeklong Crackdown On Teen Driving Dangers

The annual “No Empty Chair” campaign kicked off across New York on Monday, April 21. The weeklong traffic safety initiative is aimed at preventing tragedies involving teen drivers, with daily crackdowns on the most common and dangerous violations.

Launched in 2014 by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the campaign is both a public awareness effort and an active enforcement strategy. It serves as a solemn reminder of young lives lost in car crashes just before graduation — with the “empty chair” symbolizing a student who won’t be there to cross the stage.

This year, State Police and local law enforcement will be using both marked patrols and undercover Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles to catch violations in real time.

Each day of the week will target a different traffic law:

Monday, April 21: Speeding in school zones

Tuesday, April 22: Seat belt and child restraint violations

Wednesday, April 23: Cell phone use and texting while driving

Thursday, April 24: School bus safety (Operation Safe Stop)

Friday, April 25: Underage drinking and impaired driving

Violations come with steep penalties — like 5 points on your license for texting while driving, or 11 points for going more than 40 MPH over the speed limit. Even seat belt violations for passengers under 16 carry 3 points.

