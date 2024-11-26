NJ Woman Strikes Overpass, Dies In I-87 Crash In NY: Troopers

Jennifer Okoro-Ibiam, 42, of Pemberton, died in the Warren County crash in Queensbury, on Monday, Nov. 18, New York State Police said in a news release. Troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 87 North at around 6:20 a.m.

Investigators said the vehicle overturned before colliding with the Gurney Lane overpass and going off the highway. Okoro-Ibiam suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police.

The left and center lanes of I-87 North were closed for roughly three hours while authorities conducted an investigation and the New York State Department of Transportation inspected the overpass. Officials confirmed the structure sustained no damage and all lanes were reopened later that morning.

The crash happened near Exit 20, commonly used for guests arriving at Six Flags Great Escape. The scene was about 55 miles north of Albany and six miles south of Lake George.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

