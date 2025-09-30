Video: NJ Man Livestreams Arson, Rescue On Facebook Before Firefighters Seize Camera

Alexander "Alessandro" Pluchino, 42, shared a 24-minute video from his Lyndhurst residence on Monday, Sept. 30. The footage shows him smoking and blasting rap music. At about the 13-minute mark, Pluchino lights a piece of cardboard on fire that reads “State Ins Please Call [phone number],” according to the video.

He then tossed the ignited cardboard onto a pile of belongings leaned against the stairs and watched as it went up in flames. It appeared as though he was inside the home as the fire spread, the video shows.

Fire departments were called to the home on the 520 block of Valley Brook Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

The footage shows police officers responding, using an extinguisher to put out the blaze, and rescuing Pluchino by pulling him outside. The livestream also captured firefighters arriving and removing the recording device from the home.

Pluchino was charged with aggravated arson — destruction of a building, arson — reckless danger to a building or structure, widespread injury or damage, criminal mischief — damage to property, and failing to extinguish a fire started or permitted by defendant, according to the arrest record.

He was booked at the Bergen County Jail on Sept. 30, where he remains held without bail, records show.

Daily Voice reached out to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for additional details.

Pluchino has been livestreaming videos of himself for weeks, some of them are more than three hours long and others show him fully naked.

