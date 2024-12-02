NJ Hockey Player, 19, Dies In Fiery Route 80 Crash

At 8:21 p.m., a Hyundai SUV driven by Carmine Argenziano was traveling westbound on Route 80 in Hope Township when it veered off the right side of the roadway, hit multiple trees and then caught fire, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Argenziano died as a result of the crash, said Lebron, noting that the crash remains under investigation.

Argenziano, who attended Nutley High School, was previously a member of the NJIT club ice hockey team. A school spokesperson tells NJ Advance Media that he enrolled in school in the spring but withdrew in mid-October. He previously played hockey for Nutley High School.

On Thanksgiving, another 19-year-old hockey player, Gavin Barooah, was killed in a Morris County crash.

