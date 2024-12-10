NJ Director's Acclaimed Movie Was Filmed At Lavish Brooklyn Mansion (Look Inside)

The movie is about a Brooklyn stripper who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, only for his family to try and get the marriage annulled. "Anora" won the prestigious Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival in the spring, and was named one of the 10 Best Films of the Year by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Vulture all predict "Anora" will receive Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay when the Academy Award nominations are announced in January.

Baker was born and raised in Summit, later attending Gill St. Bernard's School in Somerset County. Baker's films primarily focused on marginalized people living on the fringes of society, from a girl living in poverty in the shadow of Disney World in "The Florida Project," to a destitute porn star in "Red Rocket." His films frequently push boundaries but win critical acclaim.

Much of "Anora" takes place at a 14,000 square foot mansion in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Mill Basin. A producer told Town&Country that Baker googled the most expensive mansion in Brooklyn to find his iconic setting. The five bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home features a unique design, a security gate and flashy cars. It was most recently sold in 2021 for $7.2 million. The Real Deal called it a "mobster-style mansion that would make Vegas blush."

The movie spent two weeks filming at the mansion, even using the current owner's own cars, Town&Country said.

To view photos of the home, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.