‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Dylan Walsh Facing Multiple Charges After NJ Crash, Records Show

Walsh, whose legal name is Charles Walsh, is charged with reckless driving, open container of alcohol or unsealed cannabis in a motor vehicle, improper passing, driving or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, traffic on marked lanes, and improper driving on a sidewalk.

The offenses were issued on Sunday, Aug. 17, and all are active pending a Sept. 10 court date in Rumson Borough Municipal Court, according to court records.

According to People, multiple empty and open White Claw Hard Seltzer cans were found in an open cooler bag. The outlet, citing a police report, said the actor was "very red and looked very confused" at the scene of the crash, and that he agreed to give a blood sample.

The charges stem from a crash that happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, on River Road in Rumson, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Walsh and four others were riding in a northbound 2022 Ford Explorer when the SUV veered into the southbound lane, struck a utility pole, and kept moving before hitting and damaging a second pole, police told People.

Walsh’s wife, Leslie Bourque-Walsh, shared on Facebook that the family had spent the day at their favorite breakfast spot and the beach before the accident. She urged others to “please wear seatbelts and have air bags in your vehicles” and thanked first responders and all who helped.

Bourque-Walsh also noted that the Ford Explorer Timberline involved in the crash had carried the family on countless trips over the years, from Vancouver to Rumson, and to school pick-ups. “All in all it is just a car, but so many memories attached to it,” she wrote.

Aside from this incident, Walsh has a clean record in New Jersey.

