Nicotine Poisonings Surge Among Babies, Young Kids: Study

US poison control centers received 134,663 reports of kids six years old and younger ingesting nicotine from 2010 through 2023, according to the study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday, July 14. In a shorter timeframe, the researchers found that nicotine poisonings rose by more than 760% from 2020 to 2023.

The study said that two children died and 39 suffered "major effects" from nicotine poisoning. Most incidents resulted in very few problems; however, 81.3% of cases did not require treatment at a healthcare facility.

Despite most ingestions causing little harm, smokeless pouches like Velo or ZYN were responsible for the most serious nicotine poisonings that hospitalized children.

"Nicotine pouches accounted for only 1.4% of nicotine ingestions, but they were five times more likely to be associated with a serious medical outcome and twice as likely to be associated with a medical admission than other product formulations combined," wrote Dr. Zosia Dunn, a pediatrics resident at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The dissolvable pouches are usually sold in mint, fruit, and coffee flavors. They can be found in brightly colored containers that resemble gum or mints.

A single six-milligram pouch contains the nicotine equivalent of three packs of cigarettes, releasing half its dose within one hour.

"The authors conclude that nicotine ingestions remain a significant hazard, and that new hazards within the broad category of nicotine ingestions continue to arise as the consumer market expands," Dr. Dunn wrote.

The findings come just months after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the US sale of 20 ZYN pouch products for adults 21 and older. The agency said the pouches contain lower levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes and most smokeless tobacco, which could help adults switch from more dangerous products.

The FDA's authorization includes strict restrictions for digital, TV, and radio advertisements. These measures aim to ensure ads target adults and not kids.

Researchers say nicotine pouches are especially dangerous to small children, who are known to put items in their mouths, especially if they look like candy or other sweets.

"Several past legislative efforts, including the federal Child Nicotine Poisoning Prevention Act of 2015, which required child-resistant packaging of liquid nicotine containers, have likely resulted in decreases in other forms of nicotine ingestions," Dr. Dunn wrote. "It is important that clinicians be aware of these new hazards and continue to advocate for effective regulations to protect children."

ZYN has agreed not to mass-market advertise on TV and radio. The company will also use actors 35 or older in ads, along with avoiding content, themes, or imagery designed to appeal to children.

The dangers of nicotine pouches have also been seen in older kids.

An April study from the University of Southern California found that nicotine pouch use among high school students nearly doubled between 2023 and 2024. Products like ZYN have become trendy among teens and young adults, with "Zynfluencers" bragging about the taste of nicotine pouches on TikTok and podcasts, NPR reported.

Despite teen tobacco use declining in recent years, some are still attracted to smoke-free versions of nicotine.

"It's easy for a teenager to be using this product and have parents be unaware," American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson Dr. Molly O'Shea told NBC News. "It’s important for parents to be talking with their teenagers about products like this and having open dialogue in a nonjudgmental way in order to ascertain any risk."

Experts urge adults to keep all nicotine products far out of kids' reach.

"That doesn't mean in your purse, in your back pocket, or on the counter," O'Shea said. "It means locked away."

If you believe your child has ingested nicotine, you can call the National Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

