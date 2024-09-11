Newly Renovated I-87 Service Area In Rockland County Reopened

The service area in Rockland County in Sloatsburg is on I-87 northbound between Exit 15A and Exit 16.

According to the State Thruway Authority, it is the 19th location overall to open and the first of four to undergo extensive renovations as part of the $450 million private investment to redevelop and modernize all 27 service areas.

Featuring two floors and more than 31,000 square feet, the Sloatsburg Service Area is the largest of the 27 service areas on the NYS Thruway system and is located at the gateway to the Hudson Valley Region and points north.

Approximately 42,000 vehicles per day, or more than 15.3 million vehicles per year, travel northbound in this busy commuter, commercial, and tourism corridor, the Authority said.

As part of the project, all of the components on the inside of the restaurant building were removed, including the old restaurants, restrooms, and interior seating. The renovation includes a new floor plan, new restaurants, new restrooms, the addition of two new family-assistance restrooms, a private nursing area, additional seating, and customer access to electrical outlets and phone/laptop charging stations.

A second entrance to the building was also added near the fuel service area.

The Sloatsburg Service Area is also one of five select service areas, including an adult changing station, to improve accessibility for all motorists. Adult changing stations provide those with special needs with a safe and secure space for caregivers to assist.

“The Sloatsburg Service Area is one of the busiest locations on the Thruway and is reopening after significant renovations with a variety of new restaurant options and amenities,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said.

New restaurants and food stores include:

Shake Shack

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin’

Panda Express

Applegreen C-Store

Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

Playground Area

Dog walking area

Private nursing area

Adult changing station

Digital tourism kiosk

Six level 3 high-speed EV chargers (coming soon).

