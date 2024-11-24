Newly Identified Chemical In Drinking Water Could Be Toxic, Study Says

The chemical, known as chloronitramide anion (Cl–N–NO₂⁻), was found in all samples from 10 US drinking water systems that use chloramines, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The research, led by Julian L. Fairey, an associate professor at the University of Arkansas, identified chloronitramide anion as a decomposition product of inorganic chloramines, which are commonly used to disinfect municipal water supplies.

The study estimates that more than 113 million Americans rely on water systems that use chloramines.

Fairey noted that researchers have known about the compound for decades but have been unable to identify it. He himself began trying to unravel the mystery 10 years ago.

“It’s a very stable chemical with a low molecular weight,” Fairey said. “It’s a very difficult chemical to find. The hardest part was identifying it and proving it was the structure we were saying it was.”

The researchers recommend additional occurrence and toxicity studies to evaluate its safety.

Chloramines are widely used as a secondary disinfectant because they create fewer regulated disinfection by-products, such as trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids, compared to chlorine.

