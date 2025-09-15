Newest Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inspired By Fall Fairs: What's On The Menu

The doughnut chain launched its new Fall Fair Collection on Monday, Sept. 15. The limited-time assortment of four donuts is inspired by seasonal fair favorites.

Krispy Kreme said the collection is a celebration of the season.

"There are so many fun fall outdoor activities, but when it comes to fall flavors, perhaps none is tastier and more nostalgic than classic fall fair treats," said chief brand and product officer Alison Holder. "These prize-worthy doughnuts transport you to the midway, no ticket required. So... step right up!"

The lineup includes the Cotton Candy Doughnut, which takes the Original Glazed doughnut and dips it in blue icing, coats it in cotton candy sugar, and tops it with a strawberry icing swirl and cotton candy buttercream. The Kreme Puff Doughnut is an unglazed ring filled with cream, dusted with powdered sugar, and crowned with a cheerful Doughnut Dot.

The Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Doughnut features apple cinnamon filling, caramel-flavored icing, cinnamon cookie crumbs, and a drizzle of white icing. The Caramel Churro Doughnut brings the crunch and sweetness of a fair churro, covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel-flavored icing.

The collection is available at participating locations nationwide. Doughnuts can also be ordered for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app or website, either individually or by the dozen.

Krispy Kreme had 354 locations in the US as of mid-August, according to data company ScrapeHero.

