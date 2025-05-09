Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Arrested For 'Trespassing' At NJ ICE Facility, Feds Say (Developing)

The arrest occurred at the Delaney Hall facility in Newark following a confrontation involving Baraka, protestors, and federal law enforcement officers.

US Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said Baraka “committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings” from Homeland Security Investigations to leave the facility, writing on X, “He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”

Baraka remained in custody as of 4:30 p.m., CBS News reports, and it is unclear when he will be released.

The incident came amid ongoing controversy over the Trump administration’s recent reopening of the 1,000-bed Delaney Hall facility to house migrants. Newark officials have sued the private operator, GEO Group, alleging it lacks the required inspections and permits, Politico reports.

Baraka, who is currently running for governor, was at the facility with US Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver when the chaotic scene unfolded in the parking lot. He was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody after officers threatened arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

