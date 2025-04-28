New York Trio At Center Of Multi-State Marriage Visa Scam Involving Immigrants, Feds Say

Four people — three from New York and one from New Jersey — have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to arrange sham marriages between Marylanders and non-citizens living in the United States, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Those charged include Ella Zuran, 65, Tatiana Sigal, 74, and Alexandra Tkach, 41, all of New York City, as well as Shawnta Hopper, 33, of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

According to the indictment, the group matched US citizens living in Maryland and elsewhere with aliens seeking immigration benefits they were not entitled to — including permanent residency.

In exchange for cash, the group allegedly arranged the bogus marriages, created fake documentation, and submitted it to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“The defendants’ greed led them to concoct an illegal-marriage scheme that compromises the integrity of our immigration system,” US Attorney Kelly Hayes said.

Officials stressed that marriage fraud is not a victimless crime.

“Some marriages are made in heaven. Some are just made up," USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said. "Our work with ICE crushed a marriage fraud ring where US citizens were paid to marry aliens.

"Buying a spouse doesn’t make you a citizen.”

If convicted, the four face up to five years in federal prison.

