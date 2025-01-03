New Year, New Restaurant Offers $1 Oysters, Chill Dining In Rockland County

Nestled in the old Greekish spot in Nyack at 8 N Broadway, Little Dean's Oyster Bar is the brainchild of Chef Constantine Kalandranism, the former owner of The Greekish.

Late last year, the chef decided it was time to try something vibrant and new and decided on the concept of small plates and cocktails. And fresh seafood.

On the menu, Kalandranis says, "Little Dean’s is taking the time to find the freshest oysters from our backyard to the south shore of Boston."

The restaurant partners with Island Creek Oysters, which can deliver oysters from Duxbury Harbor to your plate in 24 hours. (Did we say they are $1 each?)

But don't worry if you aren't an oyster fan. The menu features a host of seafood offerings, plus wings, burgers, and even a hanger steak as an entree.

Small plates include such faves as char-broiled octopus, lobster rolls, ceviche, sardines, and more.

Spokeswoman Janet Kalandranis said the idea is to have raw bar items and a daily-changing snack + share menu.

"Our focus is on a seasonal, affordable, and easy-to-enjoy menu," she added.

Little Dean's is named after his nephew hero, who passed away from his heart journey in 2019: "Little Dean taught us so much about family, life and memories," Kalandranis said.

"Our Secret: Listening to our community!" said Janet Kalandranis.

You also won't want to miss the cocktails and mocktails that bar manager Jorge Alvarez oversees or the live music evenings. It's all very chill.

Prices are moderate. The restaurant seats 60. Reservations are suggested; click here. Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. except Sunday, with Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out the 5-star reviews on Yelp here.

To call: 845-203-0500

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.