New Update: Snow, Sleet, Rain To Hit These Areas As Storm System Nears

A mix of cold air and moisture might cause light wintry precipitation overnight Sunday, Dec. 15 into Monday, Dec. 16 in these locations:

Hudson Valley, New York

Western Connecticut and Massachusetts

Northwestern New Jersey

Southeastern Pennsylvania

North-central Maryland

For projected precipitation types by location, click on the first image above from AccuWeather.

Areas shown in the darker shade of blue in the second image above from AccuWeather could see up to 3 inches of snowfall and icy conditions from the system that will linger into Monday, Dec. 16.

Surrounding areas shown in the light shade of blue will see a coating to an inch.

"Any ice or coating of snow can be troublesome for motorists and pedestrians, especially at night when visibility is low," according to AccuWeather, which notes that the "primary form of precipitation is likely to be rain along Interstate 95 in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England."

There will be rain at times Monday and the high temperature will be in the mid-40s, and over 50 degrees farthest south.

Rain and showers will continue until around midday on Tuesday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.