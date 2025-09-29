New Update: Death Toll Reaches 5 In Michigan Active Shooter, Arson Attack

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a suburb of Flint, when a gunman opened fire inside the packed building before setting it ablaze.

Police say four victims were killed. Including the suspect, the number of confirmed fatalities is five. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Eight others are being treated for injuries, with one of them in critical condition.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of Burton, Michigan, a nearby city less than 10 miles from Grand Blanc.

Sanford reportedly drove a silver pickup truck into the church, then fired shots with an assault rifle, before started the fire. Authorities say he was dressed in camouflage and accompanied by a black dog.

Responding officers exchanged gunfire with Sanford, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters from multiple departments battled the intense blaze, describing the church as “actively on fire” upon arrival. Photos and video from the scene capture thick smoke and a large emergency response as officials worked to bring the situation under control.

Investigators, led by the FBI, are still working to determine a motive behind the attack. The FBI labeled the incident an "act of targeted violence."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

