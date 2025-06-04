Fair 67°

Trump Orders Travel Ban On 12 Countries, Restrictions On 7 Others

In a move he says will bolster national security, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that prohibits foreign nationals in 12 countries from entering the US. 

The proclamation comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance the security measures in place regarding immigration and international travel.

 Photo Credit: Flickr/The White House
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

This move was announced early Wednesday evening, June 4.

The countries are:

  • Afghanistan
  • Burma
  • Chad
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Eritrea
  • Haiti
  • Iran
  • Libya
  • Somalia
  • Sudan
  • Yemen

"We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen," Trump said in announcing the order. "That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others." 

In addition to the outright ban on these nations, the Trump administration will also impose partial restrictions on nationals from seven other countries:

  • Burundi
  • Cuba
  • Laos
  • Sierra Leone
  • Togo
  • Turkmenistan
  • Venezuela

