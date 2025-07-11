New Tropical Risk Areas Emerge In Atlantic

According to AccuWeather, environmental conditions may support limited tropical activity in two areas — one in the western Atlantic, the other farther east — between Tuesday, July 15 and Friday, July 18.

Where a system forms could affect where it goes:

If development occurs on the Atlantic side of Florida, it could trend north toward the Southeast coast.

If it forms on the Gulf side, movement may steer west along the northern Gulf coast.

Even without an organized system, coastal areas may still see impacts. AccuWeather says showers, thunderstorms, and building surf are possible — and if development occurs, localized flooding and stronger winds could disrupt travel and businesses in Gulf and Atlantic-facing communities.

A second zone of concern has emerged near a stalled front between the Carolinas and Bermuda. That area could spark tropical activity between Sunday, July 13 and Thursday, July 17, forecasters said.

While both zones are considered low risk for rapid intensification, conditions appear marginally favorable for early formation.

So far this season, three named storms have developed, nearly a month ahead of normal trends. AccuWeather projects 13 to 18 tropical storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes, calling for early preparedness across coastal regions.

Dexter is the next name on the Atlantic list for named storms.

