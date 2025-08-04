New Study Reveals What Time Average American Falls Asleep

What time does the average American actually fall asleep? According to a new national survey, it’s precisely 11:18 p.m.

The study, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Avocado Green Mattress, polled 2,000 adults about their nightly wind-down routines and sleep struggles.

It found that most people begin getting ready for bed around 10:15 p.m. They spend about 21 minutes brushing their teeth, flipping off lights, and setting alarms, and are under the covers by 10:36 p.m.

But falling asleep takes time — about 40 minutes on average — pushing actual slumber to just past the 11 o’clock mark.

And even with all that prep, sleep doesn’t always come easy. The survey found most people wake up three mornings per week wishing they’d turned in earlier.

So what’s keeping them up?

Nearly a third (29 percent) said it’s chores or other responsibilities. One in five (21 percent) admitted they’re just night owls. Others said they resist sleep because it feels like fast-forwarding to the next workday (15 percent), or because it’s the only quiet time they get with their partner (13 percent).

That same partner, however, might be making it harder to rest. Of respondents who share a bed (46 percent of those surveyed), just under half (49 percent) said they sleep better with someone next to them. The rest? Not so much.

Snoring was the top complaint, cited by 63 percent of those who sleep worse with a partner. Other issues included tossing and turning, mismatched bedtimes, and temperature clashes.

Back-to-school season adds even more challenges.

Among parents of school-age children (27 percent of the sample), more than half (53 percent) said they’ll be waking up earlier once school starts — while others (25 percent) expect to go to bed later to make lunches and help with homework.

One in 10 parents (11 percent) said they’ll sleep worse overall during the school year due to increased stress.

