New Sean Combs Doc: Former Assistant To Speak Out On History With Past Hudson Valley Resident

The 30-minute sit-down with journalist Mara S. Campo premieres Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery following the finale of "The Fall Of Diddy," a four-part series that delves into the criminal allegations against the music icon.

Pines, who served as Diddy’s senior executive assistant from 2019 to 2021, will share explosive details about his experiences, including being allegedly tasked with managing the aftermath of Combs’ notorious "Wild King Nights" and the alleged manipulation and intimidation he endured, according to the network.

The four-part series, which premiered on Monday, Jan. 27, delves into decades of allegations against the hip-hop mogul. The series explores claims of sexual assault, violence, and illegal activity that have long shadowed Combs’ career, culminating in his 2024 arrest. Featuring never-before-heard accounts and exclusive archival footage, the series examines how one of music’s most influential figures fell from grace.

The 55-year-old Combs, a former resident of the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon, has been making headlines since his arrest on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on a three-count indictment accusing him of running a criminal enterprise that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

The indictment accuses him of forcing women to engage in frequent days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he referred to as "Freak Offs." To make sure his victims participated in these "Freak Offs," Combs would use violence and intimidation to leverage his power over them, federal officials said.

In addition to federal charges, Combs also faces a long list of lawsuits from past alleged victims, including 120 people with various allegations against him occurring over two decades all represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

