Rounds Of Showers, Thunderstorms Expected This Week: Here's Timing

With the official start of astronomical summer arriving on Friday, June 20, a surge of heat is expected to collide with persistent wet conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next five to seven days, with potential downpours that could lead to flash flooding in already saturated areas.

While the rain won’t fall nonstop, prolonged spells of wet weather could disrupt outdoor plans across much of the Northeast.

"Many of the showers and thunderstorms will tend to occur from mid-afternoon to mid-evening and many will avoid the beaches," AccuWeather reports.

Monday, June 16, and Tuesday, June 17, will be cloudy, with scattered showers and light rain possible.

Precipitation is expected to become more widespread on Wednesday, June 18, and on Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and again at night. Some of the storms could turn severe, bringing heavy rain.

The dry spells of earlier this spring are now a distant memory. Since Thursday, May 1, nearly every location in the Northeast has reported near- to above-average rainfall, with some areas seeing precipitation amounts of 150 to 200 percent above normal.

