New Rounds Of Rain, Thunderstorms Will Drench Region Ahead Of Pattern Shift

The system arrived late Thursday afternoon, May 8, and will continue into Saturday, May 10, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday, May 9, will be a washout with rain and showers throughout the day.

With between 1 to 2 inches of new rainfall expected Friday, with locally higher amounts, there is a risk of flooding in areas where there is the heaviest rain and storms.

For a look at the broad area along the East Coast where rain and severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening on Friday, see the first two images above.

Precipitation will wind down Saturday morning, paving the way for a pleasant Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11. (Click on the third image above.)

Precipitation will wind down starting overnight Friday into Saturday, but a stray shower can't be ruled out Saturday morning.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny Saturday with high temperatures generally in the mid-70s.

The outlook for Mother's Day calls for sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

