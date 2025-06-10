Fog 61°

Storms, Showers Moving Across Northeast: Here's Latest, 5-Day Forecast

A system packed with thunderstorms is now sweeping across the region from west to east.

A look at the system Tuesday, June 8 that extends up and down the East Coast.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
There will be showers and scattered storms throughout the morning on Tuesday, June 10, continuing into the afternoon before the system winds down, according to the National Weather Service.

There could be scattered evening showers in the farthest north areas.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s on Wednesday, June 11, aided by the return of sunny skies.

It will remain warm and dry on Thursday, June 12.

After a fair start, unsettled weather will return Friday, June 13, with scattered late afternoon and evening showers.

The outlook for Saturday, June 14, calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

