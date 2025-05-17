New Round Of Scattered Storms, Some Severe, Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

The timing for the storms on Saturday, May 17, is primarily in the afternoon into the evening and covers a broad area along the East Coast. (See the image above.)

It will be warm and humid Saturday, with conditions ripe for storms.

After the system pushes out, it will be mostly sunny on Sunday, May 18 with seasonable temperatures.

Expect similar conditions on Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20.

Unsettled weather is expected to return on Wednesday, May 21.

