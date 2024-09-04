New Lobster Tales: 2 More Rare Orange Crustaceans Found At NY Businesses

Days after an ultra rare orange lobster was saved from a New York Stop & Shop, two of her siblings were rescued from businesses on Long Island.

“Meet Tangerine and Navel, Clementine's sisters who were rescued and released this Labor Day following an influx of calls about orange lobsters turning up at the East Setauket Stop & Shop and Northport Fish & Lobster!” Humane Long Island announced on Facebook Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The rare beauties were released at the same location as their sister, where the family (hopefully) reunited for a leisurely swim in Long Island Sound.

Clementine was plucked from a lobster tank at the Southampton Stop & Shop in late August after becoming an instant celebrity.

All three lobsters likely arrived on Long Island at the same, in early July, according to Humane Long Island.

“The mutation that leads to the 1-in-30-million orange coloring is hereditary and these lobsters arrived on Long Island at the same time (with none of these stores ever receiving orange lobsters previously), so these lucky lobsters are likely Clementine's sisters who were caught alongside her by the same distributor,” said Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo.

Click here to watch video of Tangerine and Navel's release into Long Island Sound.

